Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) and Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr (pictured together in 2018) are set to meet on Friday n Manila. Photo: AP Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) and Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr (pictured together in 2018) are set to meet on Friday n Manila. Photo: AP
China looks to boost ties with Philippines ahead of Biden inauguration

  • Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi set to arrive in Manila on Friday for two days of talks with his Philippine counterpart, Teodoro Locsin Jnr
  • America’s new president ‘is likely to reinvigorate the US’ alliance with the Philippines’, academic says

Catherine Wong
Updated: 7:30pm, 14 Jan, 2021

