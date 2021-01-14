Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) and Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr (pictured together in 2018) are set to meet on Friday n Manila. Photo: AP
The Philippines
China looks to boost ties with Philippines ahead of Biden inauguration
- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi set to arrive in Manila on Friday for two days of talks with his Philippine counterpart, Teodoro Locsin Jnr
- America’s new president ‘is likely to reinvigorate the US’ alliance with the Philippines’, academic says
Topic | The Philippines
