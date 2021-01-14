Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen held a videoconference on Thursday with US ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft. Photo: AP
Taiwan
US-China tensions: Taiwan a ‘model for the world’, American envoy Kelly Craft says
- Ambassador compliments Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Twitter after pair speak via video link
- ‘We discussed the many ways Taiwan is a model for the world, as demonstrated by its success in fighting Covid-19,’ envoy says after cancellation of her official visit to the self-ruled island
