Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen held a videoconference on Thursday with US ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft. Photo: AP

US-China tensions: Taiwan a ‘model for the world’, American envoy Kelly Craft says

  • Ambassador compliments Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Twitter after pair speak via video link
  • ‘We discussed the many ways Taiwan is a model for the world, as demonstrated by its success in fighting Covid-19,’ envoy says after cancellation of her official visit to the self-ruled island

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 6:30pm, 14 Jan, 2021

