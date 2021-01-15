Chinese President Xi Jinping could hold a video summit with fellow “17+1” leaders as soon as next month, according to sources. Photo: Reuters Chinese President Xi Jinping could hold a video summit with fellow “17+1” leaders as soon as next month, according to sources. Photo: Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping could hold a video summit with fellow “17+1” leaders as soon as next month, according to sources. Photo: Reuters

Xi Jinping

China /  Diplomacy

exclusive | China and European ‘17+1’ nations ‘revive summit plans, aiming for February’

  • Long-delayed meeting could happen early next month, with end of negotiations on EU investment deal having cleared the way
  • Beijing wants to signal its ties with Europe to the new US administration, European diplomat says

Topic |   Xi Jinping
Keegan ElmerJun Mai
Keegan Elmer in Beijing and Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 1:00am, 15 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese President Xi Jinping could hold a video summit with fellow “17+1” leaders as soon as next month, according to sources. Photo: Reuters Chinese President Xi Jinping could hold a video summit with fellow “17+1” leaders as soon as next month, according to sources. Photo: Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping could hold a video summit with fellow “17+1” leaders as soon as next month, according to sources. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE