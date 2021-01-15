An Asia Society conference has heard that the incoming US administration needs to focus on its domestic issues, while bringing clarity to relations with China. Photo: Reuters An Asia Society conference has heard that the incoming US administration needs to focus on its domestic issues, while bringing clarity to relations with China. Photo: Reuters
An Asia Society conference has heard that the incoming US administration needs to focus on its domestic issues, while bringing clarity to relations with China. Photo: Reuters

US-China relations

China /  Diplomacy

US ‘should get its house in order’ under Joe Biden before any reset with China

  • A panel of past and future American officials looks forward to a sharp contrast in US-China relations under Biden presidency
  • Incoming Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell favours predictability, steadiness and clarity

Topic |   US-China relations
Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in the United States

Updated: 3:34pm, 15 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An Asia Society conference has heard that the incoming US administration needs to focus on its domestic issues, while bringing clarity to relations with China. Photo: Reuters An Asia Society conference has heard that the incoming US administration needs to focus on its domestic issues, while bringing clarity to relations with China. Photo: Reuters
An Asia Society conference has heard that the incoming US administration needs to focus on its domestic issues, while bringing clarity to relations with China. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE