Former Starbucks chairman and chief executive Howard Schultz said he hoped for further success for the chain in China. Photo: AP Former Starbucks chairman and chief executive Howard Schultz said he hoped for further success for the chain in China. Photo: AP
Starbucks can promote US-China trade, Chinese President Xi Jinping says in letter to its ex-boss

  • State media prints Xi’s letter to coffee chain’s former chairman Howard Schultz
  • Xi says China will ‘further open up to enterprises’ and hopes ‘Starbucks can play an active role in promoting US-China trade cooperation’

Kinling Lo
Updated: 2:49pm, 15 Jan, 2021

