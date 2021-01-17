A delivery of Covid-19 vaccines produced by China-based Sinovac Biotech Ltd arrives in Indonesia on Tuesday, to coincide with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit. Photo: AP
China lays groundwork for deeper ties in Southeast Asia with Wang Yi tour
- Beijing’s top diplomat emphasises cooperation in trade and investment to build post-pandemic recovery in the region
- Visits to Asean member states intended to deepen engagement ahead of a possible shift in US policy under Joe Biden, observers say
