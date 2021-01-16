Taiwan and the US moved closer together under Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden inauguration
What will Joe Biden’s presidency mean for US-Taiwan relations?
- Donald Trump oversaw a steadily warming relationship, though one former adviser has said he saw the island as a bargaining chip
- The new president’s stance on mainland China is likely to be a key factor in shaping the future relationship
