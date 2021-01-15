Chinese aerospace company Comac is one of nine Chinese firms added to a US blacklist on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg Chinese aerospace company Comac is one of nine Chinese firms added to a US blacklist on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese aerospace company Comac is one of nine Chinese firms added to a US blacklist on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

US-China relations

China /  Diplomacy

Rush of US sanctions on China in last days of Trump White House

  • Measures include investment ban on Xiaomi and Comac and travel bars on unspecified Chinese officials and families
  • Beijing responds with accusations of bullying and double standards

Topic |   US-China relations
Catherine Wong
Catherine Wong

Updated: 8:45pm, 15 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese aerospace company Comac is one of nine Chinese firms added to a US blacklist on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg Chinese aerospace company Comac is one of nine Chinese firms added to a US blacklist on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese aerospace company Comac is one of nine Chinese firms added to a US blacklist on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE