Fiji’s Nazhat Shameem Khan was still expected to win the UN human rights body’s presidency after a secret ballot, according to a source. Photo: AFP Fiji’s Nazhat Shameem Khan was still expected to win the UN human rights body’s presidency after a secret ballot, according to a source. Photo: AFP
Fiji’s Nazhat Shameem Khan was still expected to win the UN human rights body’s presidency after a secret ballot, according to a source. Photo: AFP

United Nations

China /  Diplomacy

UN Human Rights Council to vote on new chief after ‘China, Russia block rights champion from Fiji’

  • China, Russia and Saudi Arabia orchestrated a candidate to oppose the choice from Fiji, which has taken a strong stance on rights issues, sources say
  • Failure to agree forces an unprecedented vote, between Fiji’s Nazhat Shameem Khan and candidates from Bahrain and Uzbekistan

Topic |   United Nations
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:35pm, 15 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Fiji’s Nazhat Shameem Khan was still expected to win the UN human rights body’s presidency after a secret ballot, according to a source. Photo: AFP Fiji’s Nazhat Shameem Khan was still expected to win the UN human rights body’s presidency after a secret ballot, according to a source. Photo: AFP
Fiji’s Nazhat Shameem Khan was still expected to win the UN human rights body’s presidency after a secret ballot, according to a source. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE