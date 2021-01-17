The US- China relationship has had a tumultuous ride under Donald Trump. Photo: AP
US-China relations
Can the US-China relationship ever recover from four years of Donald Trump?
- The soon to be former US leader’s constant clashes with Beijing have left Joe Biden with a mountain to climb if he wants to revitalise America’s links with China, observers say
- But Beijing is far from blameless for the poor state of the relationship between the world’s two largest economies, they say
Topic | US-China relations
The US- China relationship has had a tumultuous ride under Donald Trump. Photo: AP