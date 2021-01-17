The US- China relationship has had a tumultuous ride under Donald Trump. Photo: AP The US- China relationship has had a tumultuous ride under Donald Trump. Photo: AP
Can the US-China relationship ever recover from four years of Donald Trump?

  • The soon to be former US leader’s constant clashes with Beijing have left Joe Biden with a mountain to climb if he wants to revitalise America’s links with China, observers say
  • But Beijing is far from blameless for the poor state of the relationship between the world’s two largest economies, they say

Shi Jiangtao
Updated: 12:28am, 18 Jan, 2021

