China provided US$200 million to pay for the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa. Photo: AFP China provided US$200 million to pay for the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa. Photo: AFP
China-Africa relations: Beijing’s financial aid leans towards grants, away from cheap loans, white paper shows

  • Proportion of aid in grant form increases to 47 per cent in 2013-18 from 36 per cent in 2010-12, government report shows
  • While interest-free loans still exist, they are ‘mainly as a gesture to show that China is doing something about debt relief’, director of China Africa Research Initiative says

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 6:00am, 17 Jan, 2021

