Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has visited every Asean nation except Vietnam in the past few months. Photo: EPA-EFE
Vietnam’s omission from Chinese foreign minister’s Southeast Asia tour tells a story, observers say
- Wang Yi has visited nine of the 10 Asean countries in recent months, but tensions with Beijing made Hanoi a no-go zone, according to the experts
- As the only Southeast Asian nation to take on Beijing over the South China Sea and management of the Mekong River, Vietnam has become a focal point in the tensions between the US and China
