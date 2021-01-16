Security surrounds the US Capitol in Washington. Photo: AP Security surrounds the US Capitol in Washington. Photo: AP
US-China relations

China /  Diplomacy

Chinese embassy in US warns citizens to avoid protests and rallies amid fears of further violence in Washington from Trump supporters

  • Safety warning tells people to remain alert and also cites risks from Covid-19 outbreak and murder of student in Chicago
  • National Guard has been deployed to Washington after last week’s attack on the Capitol

Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 10:07pm, 16 Jan, 2021

