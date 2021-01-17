Armin Laschet won the CDU leadership contest on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Beijing hopes Germany will continue China-friendly approach after Armin Laschet wins Christian Democrat Union leadership race
- Long-term ally of Angela Merkel is considered a safe pair of hands who will continue Chancellor’s pragmatic policies
- Laschet is not guaranteed to take over the top job, but his victory eased Beijing’s concerns that EU will adopt a more confrontational approach
