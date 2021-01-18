Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is welcomed by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday during a visit to Manila. Photo: AFP
South China Sea: focus on oil and gas, not maritime dispute, Beijing urges Philippines
- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says South China Sea issue ‘only partial to the entirety of Sino-Philippines relations’ after trip to Manila
- Energy cooperation is a theme of Wang’s tour of the region to strengthen relations ahead of change of government in Washington
