China sanctions US lawmakers, officials over Hong Kong, Taiwan moves
- Beijing says it will target American personnel in response to Washington’s bans triggered by mass arrests in Hong Kong
- US efforts to forge stronger links with Taiwan will also be met with retaliatory action, Chinese foreign ministry says
China has announced sanctions on US officials and lawmakers. Photo: Photo: AFP