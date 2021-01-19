The container loaded with moon samples retrieved by the Chang’e 5 probe arrives in Beijing on December 17, 2020. Photo: Xinhua The container loaded with moon samples retrieved by the Chang’e 5 probe arrives in Beijing on December 17, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
The container loaded with moon samples retrieved by the Chang’e 5 probe arrives in Beijing on December 17, 2020. Photo: Xinhua

China science

China /  Diplomacy

China space agency invites international research on Chang’e 5 moon rocks

  • The National Space Administration’s regulation on how samples will be managed encourages global scientific cooperation
  • Foreign diplomats visit facilities and overseas agencies thanked for their help in tracking lunar probe

Topic |   China science
Rachel Zhang

Updated: 9:30pm, 19 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The container loaded with moon samples retrieved by the Chang’e 5 probe arrives in Beijing on December 17, 2020. Photo: Xinhua The container loaded with moon samples retrieved by the Chang’e 5 probe arrives in Beijing on December 17, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
The container loaded with moon samples retrieved by the Chang’e 5 probe arrives in Beijing on December 17, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE