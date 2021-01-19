Business leaders and economists are hoping for a less antagonistic approach towards China when Joe Biden takes office. Photo: AFP Business leaders and economists are hoping for a less antagonistic approach towards China when Joe Biden takes office. Photo: AFP
US-China relations: calls for Biden administration to rebuild ties and reset policy

  • Chinese economist sees ‘partial recovery’ in the relationship and more cooperation under the new US leadership
  • American business group warns of the damage that could be caused by a further escalation in trade tensions

Catherine Wong
Catherine Wong

Updated: 9:00pm, 19 Jan, 2021

