The first instalment of Kenya’s US$1.48 billion loan to build a Standard Gauge Railway link from Nairobi to Naivasha is due on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua The first instalment of Kenya’s US$1.48 billion loan to build a Standard Gauge Railway link from Nairobi to Naivasha is due on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
China-Africa relations

Kenya seeks debt relief from China as railway loan deadline looms

  • As Nairobi grapples with a pandemic-induced cash crunch, Chinese embassy confirms negotiations are under way to suspend payments
  • East African nation last week received a six-month debt service suspension from Paris Club creditors

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 6:30am, 20 Jan, 2021

