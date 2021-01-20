Security guards stand at the gates of what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Xinjiang in September 2018. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations
breaking | US declares China has committed ‘genocide’ in treatment of Uygurs in Xinjiang
- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo makes the determination in a blow to Beijing just one day before Joe Biden takes office
- The move is certain to strain further already frayed ties between the world’s top two economies, which have plummeted to their lowest level in decades
