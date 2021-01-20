Security guards stand at the gates of what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Xinjiang in September 2018. Photo: Reuters Security guards stand at the gates of what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Xinjiang in September 2018. Photo: Reuters
breaking | US declares China has committed ‘genocide’ in treatment of Uygurs in Xinjiang

  • Secretary of State Mike Pompeo makes the determination in a blow to Beijing just one day before Joe Biden takes office
  • The move is certain to strain further already frayed ties between the world’s top two economies, which have plummeted to their lowest level in decades

Reuters
Updated: 1:31am, 20 Jan, 2021

