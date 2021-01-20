Antony Blinken, President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee to be secretary of state, salutes US senators as he arrives for his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters Antony Blinken, President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee to be secretary of state, salutes US senators as he arrives for his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Antony Blinken, President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee to be secretary of state, salutes US senators as he arrives for his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

US Politics

China /  Diplomacy

Antony Blinken, US secretary of state nominee, says Trump’s tough approach to China was right but tactics were wrong

  • During a Senate confirmation hearing, Blinken says US should have acted sooner as ‘democracy was being trampled’ in Hong Kong
  • ‘I’d like to see us be able to take in some of those fleeing Hong Kong, fleeing the repression, for standing up for their democratic rights’

Topic |   US Politics
Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 8:07am, 20 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Antony Blinken, President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee to be secretary of state, salutes US senators as he arrives for his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters Antony Blinken, President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee to be secretary of state, salutes US senators as he arrives for his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Antony Blinken, President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee to be secretary of state, salutes US senators as he arrives for his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE