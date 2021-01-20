US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has criticised China’s Communist Party over Hong Kong, Taiwan, Xinjiang and its initial handling of Covid-19. Photo: Reuters US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has criticised China’s Communist Party over Hong Kong, Taiwan, Xinjiang and its initial handling of Covid-19. Photo: Reuters
‘Mike Pompeo was the best ever’: China’s Wolf Warriors are tweeting again

  • US secretary of state has destroyed America’s image and made China greater, according to Li Yang, Chinese consul general in Rio de Janeiro
  • Li has spent the start of the year tweeting about American and British failures

Kristin Huang
Updated: 2:19pm, 20 Jan, 2021

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has criticised China’s Communist Party over Hong Kong, Taiwan, Xinjiang and its initial handling of Covid-19. Photo: Reuters
