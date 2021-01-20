Most Europeans welcome incoming US president Joe Biden, but they do not believe his administration holds all the answers to a rising China. Photo: AFP Most Europeans welcome incoming US president Joe Biden, but they do not believe his administration holds all the answers to a rising China. Photo: AFP
Europeans believe China will overtake US in a decade, despite Biden presidency

  • A survey of 11 countries in Europe has uncovered a massive shift in attitudes, with many believing the US system is broken
  • Most respondents say the EU should be self-reliant and remain neutral in any conflict between the two powers

Kinling Lo
Updated: 3:19pm, 20 Jan, 2021

