Most Europeans welcome incoming US president Joe Biden, but they do not believe his administration holds all the answers to a rising China. Photo: AFP
Europeans believe China will overtake US in a decade, despite Biden presidency
- A survey of 11 countries in Europe has uncovered a massive shift in attitudes, with many believing the US system is broken
- Most respondents say the EU should be self-reliant and remain neutral in any conflict between the two powers
Topic | European Union
