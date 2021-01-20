The incoming administration has indicated it agrees with Mike Pompeo’s determination that Beijing’s abuses against Uygurs and other minorities amount to genocide. Photo: AFP The incoming administration has indicated it agrees with Mike Pompeo’s determination that Beijing’s abuses against Uygurs and other minorities amount to genocide. Photo: AFP
The incoming administration has indicated it agrees with Mike Pompeo’s determination that Beijing’s abuses against Uygurs and other minorities amount to genocide. Photo: AFP
Xinjiang
China /  Diplomacy

How Mike Pompeo’s ‘genocide’ label for China over Xinjiang may set tone for Joe Biden

  • Biden government may have scope to escalate actions after outgoing administration says genocide and crimes against humanity committed in Xinjiang
  • But Biden can refine the approach, some observers say, even with consensus in Washington on taking stand against China’s policies for ethnic minorities

Sarah Zheng
Updated: 9:30pm, 20 Jan, 2021

