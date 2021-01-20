Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Beijing hoped the new US administration understood that accusations about Xinjiang were “all lies”. Photo: AP Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Beijing hoped the new US administration understood that accusations about Xinjiang were “all lies”. Photo: AP
China says it wants to get relations with US ‘back on the right track’

  • Beijing makes the remarks just hours before Joe Biden’s inauguration as president
  • But analysts say Washington will continue to see China as a major threat

Updated: 10:30pm, 20 Jan, 2021

