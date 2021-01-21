Japan’s diplomatic note made reference to China’s protests against the overflight of Japanese aircraft at Mischief Reef. Photo: AP
Japan weighs in on South China Sea dispute, adding to pressure on Beijing
- Permanent mission to UN sends note saying China’s territorial baselines on some islands and reefs fail to satisfy conditions in United Nations convention
- It also accuses China of restricting freedom of navigation and overflight
Topic | South China Sea
