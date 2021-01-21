China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying says anti-China politicians “must pay a price for their crazy behaviour”. Photo: Reuters
China-US relations: angels can triumph over evil and get ties back on track, Beijing says
- ‘President Biden mentioned that the US needs to be repaired and healed. I think the same is true for Sino-US relations,’ foreign ministry spokeswoman says
- Upbeat message comes after China imposes sanctions on 28 officials who served under Donald Trump
