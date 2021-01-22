US ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft tweeted about “the damage done” by Taiwan’s continued exclusion. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan’s exclusion from global forums must end: outgoing US envoy Kelly Craft
- Beijing uses its diplomatic clout to prevent Taipei government joining international bodies including the World Health Organization
- It is time for the world to oppose China’s actions, UN ambassador Craft tweets as she prepares to leave her post
