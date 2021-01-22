China announced the sanctions less than half an hour after US President Joe Biden took office. Photo: Bloomberg China announced the sanctions less than half an hour after US President Joe Biden took office. Photo: Bloomberg
China announced the sanctions less than half an hour after US President Joe Biden took office. Photo: Bloomberg
Hit back at China, US Republicans tell Joe Biden after Beijing hits American officials with sanctions

  • Beijing’s restrictions on 28 American officials a test of resolve for the new administration, senator says
  • Harder political consensus in Washington gives new president little room for cooperation, analyst says

Updated: 3:01pm, 22 Jan, 2021

