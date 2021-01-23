Kenya’s deal with China came just hours before it was due to make its first repayment on a US$1.48 billion loan used to build a railway line. Photo: Xinhua Kenya’s deal with China came just hours before it was due to make its first repayment on a US$1.48 billion loan used to build a railway line. Photo: Xinhua
Kenya’s deal with China came just hours before it was due to make its first repayment on a US$1.48 billion loan used to build a railway line. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

China, Kenya agree repayment holiday on US$245 million worth of debt

  • Deal was struck just hours before Nairobi was due to make its first repayment on a US$1.48 billion loan from the Export-Import Bank of China
  • East African nation became mired in debt after its tax revenue slumped because of the coronavirus pandemic

Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 6:00pm, 23 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Kenya’s deal with China came just hours before it was due to make its first repayment on a US$1.48 billion loan used to build a railway line. Photo: Xinhua Kenya’s deal with China came just hours before it was due to make its first repayment on a US$1.48 billion loan used to build a railway line. Photo: Xinhua
Kenya’s deal with China came just hours before it was due to make its first repayment on a US$1.48 billion loan used to build a railway line. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE