Vaccine roll-outs are starting worldwide while Covax has yet to begin delivering its promised doses. Photo: Xinhua Vaccine roll-outs are starting worldwide while Covax has yet to begin delivering its promised doses. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

US sign-up for Covax a ‘shot in the arm’ for WHO vaccine scheme

  • White House decision is a show of confidence at a critical moment for the distribution plan, analysts say
  • But the United States also needs to ‘get its own house in order’ in the midst of the health crisis

Topic |   World Health Organization
Simone McCarthy
Simone McCarthy

Updated: 11:10pm, 22 Jan, 2021

