US President Joe Biden, analysts say, has made several moves suggesting that Washington’s policies towards Africa might shift from simply countering those taken by China. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden’s US presidency seen as a likely boon for Africa
- Analysts anticipate a Biden-led US boosting trade ties and shifting from a stance in which US moves in Africa seemed mainly to counter China
- Biden’s 1980s opposition to South African apartheid, and his appointment of long-time Africa hands demonstrate his commitment to the continent, they say
Topic | Africa
US President Joe Biden, analysts say, has made several moves suggesting that Washington’s policies towards Africa might shift from simply countering those taken by China. Photo: AFP