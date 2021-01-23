Some of the companies affected by the order have already been removed from US exchanges. Photo: AFP
US ban on China firms could affect US$60bn of bonds, says JPMorgan
- In November Donald Trump issued an executive order banning Americans from investing in firms linked to the Chinese military
- JPMorgan says in note to clients that it could cause hefty outflows due to forced selling
Topic | US-China relations
