A Chinese coastguard vessel in the waters around Indonesia's Natuna Islands. Photo: Indonesian Maritime Security Agency
China gives coastguards power to fire on foreign ships in disputed waters
- Force now authorised to use ‘any means necessary’ in all areas where China claims jurisdiction
- Move risks raising tensions in parts of the East and South China where country’s neighbours have a series of overlapping claims
Topic | Diplomacy
A Chinese coastguard vessel in the waters around Indonesia's Natuna Islands. Photo: Indonesian Maritime Security Agency