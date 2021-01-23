A Chinese coastguard vessel in the waters around Indonesia's Natuna Islands. Photo: Indonesian Maritime Security Agency A Chinese coastguard vessel in the waters around Indonesia's Natuna Islands. Photo: Indonesian Maritime Security Agency
China gives coastguards power to fire on foreign ships in disputed waters

  • Force now authorised to use ‘any means necessary’ in all areas where China claims jurisdiction
  • Move risks raising tensions in parts of the East and South China where country’s neighbours have a series of overlapping claims

Catherine Wong
Updated: 7:57pm, 23 Jan, 2021

