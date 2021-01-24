Taiwan says eight PLA bombers and four fighter jets (seen here in a file photo) entered its air defence identification zone on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua Taiwan says eight PLA bombers and four fighter jets (seen here in a file photo) entered its air defence identification zone on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua
US-China relations: Washington urges Beijing to stop pressuring Taiwan after reports of airspace incursion

  • US ‘notes with concern the pattern of [Beijing’s] ongoing attempts to intimidate its neighbours, including Taiwan’, State Department says
  • ’We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful dialogue,’ it says

Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 24 Jan, 2021

