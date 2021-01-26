Among the first steps US President Joe Biden has taken is to dismiss the leadership at the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), the government’s international broadcast arm. Photo: AFP
A quick Biden fix: Trump appointees ousted from the top of the US broadcasting agency
- Michael Pack, head of the US Agency for Global Media, and Robert Reilly, director of Voice of America, are out
- The previous head of Radio Free Asia, Bay Fang, one of the first senior USAGM officials Pack forced out last year, has been reinstated
Among the first steps US President Joe Biden has taken is to dismiss the leadership at the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), the government’s international broadcast arm. Photo: AFP