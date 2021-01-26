US President Joe Biden has been making initial contact with allies and is expected to seek greater coordination in their approach to China. Photo: AP
Britain’s G7 ‘democracy summit’ not an anti-China coalition with Joe Biden, says EU diplomat
- Expansion of Group of 7 to include other democracies is not aimed at Beijing, European Union’s ambassador to China insists
- Nicholas Chapuis predicts EU will work more closely with the US regarding China, but not undermine recent EU-China investment agreement
