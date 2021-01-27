Governor Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island testifying remotely via videoconference during a Senate hearing Tuesday on her nomination to be US secretary of commerce. Photo: Reuters Governor Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island testifying remotely via videoconference during a Senate hearing Tuesday on her nomination to be US secretary of commerce. Photo: Reuters
Governor Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island testifying remotely via videoconference during a Senate hearing Tuesday on her nomination to be US secretary of commerce. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Joe Biden’s commerce secretary pick backs tariffs and export limits against Chinese firms

  • ‘I intend to use all those tools to the fullest extent possible,’ Gina Raimondo, the governor of Rhode Island, says at confirmation hearing
  • She holds off committing to maintaining current sanctions against Huawei Technologies

Topic |   US-China relations
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney in Washington

Updated: 2:58am, 27 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Governor Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island testifying remotely via videoconference during a Senate hearing Tuesday on her nomination to be US secretary of commerce. Photo: Reuters Governor Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island testifying remotely via videoconference during a Senate hearing Tuesday on her nomination to be US secretary of commerce. Photo: Reuters
Governor Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island testifying remotely via videoconference during a Senate hearing Tuesday on her nomination to be US secretary of commerce. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE