US President Joe Biden has instructed federal departments and agencies to ensure they do not contribute to racism when referring to Covid-19. Photo: Getty Images
Biden bans linking Covid-19 to China in bid to quell racist backlash in US
- Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders put ‘at risk’ by inflammatory and xenophobic descriptions of coronavirus, memo says
- No political leaders named but Donald Trump’s rhetoric was blamed for soaring attacks on minority groups last year
