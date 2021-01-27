US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has used the first conversation with his Japanese counterpart to reaffirm Tokyo’s importance to Washington’s Indo-Pacific strategy. Photo: Getty Images
Japan key to US plan to rally allies against China in Indo-Pacific, observers say
- US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin urges Tokyo to strengthen its contribution to regional security
- Japan has been stepping up its role in the region by building partnerships with neighbours and allies
