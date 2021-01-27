US President Joe Biden has spoken to Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, pledging US support for stronger transatlantic security. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS US President Joe Biden has spoken to Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, pledging US support for stronger transatlantic security. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS
Biden extends US commitment to Nato, with both to work on security concerns for stronger Western alliance

  • Nato account of phone call with US president says discussion covered ‘the rise of China’ but White House readout makes no mention of China
  • Defence ministers of US and Australia also spoke on Tuesday, with America seeking to maintain a ‘free and open Indo-Pacific’

Sarah Zheng
Updated: 2:00pm, 27 Jan, 2021

