US President Joe Biden has spoken to Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, pledging US support for stronger transatlantic security. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS
Biden extends US commitment to Nato, with both to work on security concerns for stronger Western alliance
- Nato account of phone call with US president says discussion covered ‘the rise of China’ but White House readout makes no mention of China
- Defence ministers of US and Australia also spoke on Tuesday, with America seeking to maintain a ‘free and open Indo-Pacific’
Topic | US-China relations
US President Joe Biden has spoken to Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, pledging US support for stronger transatlantic security. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS