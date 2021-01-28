A China-made Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle on display at a car show in the southern city of Guangzhou. Photo: Reuters A China-made Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle on display at a car show in the southern city of Guangzhou. Photo: Reuters
A China-made Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle on display at a car show in the southern city of Guangzhou. Photo: Reuters
China / Diplomacy

China’s demand for electric cars drives cobalt prices to highest level in two years

  • The metal is largely mined in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Chinese companies are investing heavily there
  • Cobalt is a key ingredient in lithium-ion batteries and analysts predict more price rises to come

Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 6:00am, 28 Jan, 2021

