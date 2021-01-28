A China-made Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle on display at a car show in the southern city of Guangzhou. Photo: Reuters
China’s demand for electric cars drives cobalt prices to highest level in two years
- The metal is largely mined in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Chinese companies are investing heavily there
- Cobalt is a key ingredient in lithium-ion batteries and analysts predict more price rises to come
Topic | China-Africa relations
A China-made Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle on display at a car show in the southern city of Guangzhou. Photo: Reuters