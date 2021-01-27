German Chancellor Angela Merkel pledged to keep pressing China on human rights and transparency. Photo: Getty Images
Merkel backs Xi on need to avoid new cold war, but presses China on human rights, transparency
- ‘I’d very much wish to avoid the building of blocs,’ German leader tells World Economic Forum amid calls for US-Europe alliance to counter China
- Chancellor cites China’s information release on Covid-19 as an example of lack of transparency, but expresses support for new investment agreement
