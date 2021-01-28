China’s ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai says the two countries can be competitive without being rivals. Photo: Reuters China’s ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai says the two countries can be competitive without being rivals. Photo: Reuters
China’s ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai says the two countries can be competitive without being rivals. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

US-China relations: nations should be competitors not rivals, Beijing’s envoy to Washington says

  • Regarding China as a ‘strategic rival and imaginary enemy would be a huge strategic misjudgment’, ambassador Cui Tiankai tells forum
  • Countries must return to dialogue to repair damage caused during Donald Trump’s presidency, he says

Topic |   US-China relations
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 8:18pm, 28 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai says the two countries can be competitive without being rivals. Photo: Reuters China’s ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai says the two countries can be competitive without being rivals. Photo: Reuters
China’s ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai says the two countries can be competitive without being rivals. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE