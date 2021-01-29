China’s vice-minister of foreign affairs, Le Yucheng, said that Washington must take immediate action to repair its relations with Beijing. Illustration: Shutterstock China’s vice-minister of foreign affairs, Le Yucheng, said that Washington must take immediate action to repair its relations with Beijing. Illustration: Shutterstock
China’s vice-minister of foreign affairs, Le Yucheng, said that Washington must take immediate action to repair its relations with Beijing. Illustration: Shutterstock
China /  Diplomacy

Top Chinese diplomat calls Trump’s China policy ‘utter failure’, says US must repair relations with Beijing

  • Le Yucheng, vice-minister of foreign affairs, takes aim at the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic
  • Le also says Washington and Beijing can use Covid-19 and climate change as ‘priority areas’ for cooperation

Topic |   US-China relations
Eduardo Baptista
Eduardo Baptista

Updated: 2:06am, 29 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s vice-minister of foreign affairs, Le Yucheng, said that Washington must take immediate action to repair its relations with Beijing. Illustration: Shutterstock China’s vice-minister of foreign affairs, Le Yucheng, said that Washington must take immediate action to repair its relations with Beijing. Illustration: Shutterstock
China’s vice-minister of foreign affairs, Le Yucheng, said that Washington must take immediate action to repair its relations with Beijing. Illustration: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE