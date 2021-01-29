Indian soldiers have fought with Chinese counterparts at their shared border, where India says China has broken commitments. Photo: AFP Indian soldiers have fought with Chinese counterparts at their shared border, where India says China has broken commitments. Photo: AFP
China-India border dispute: Delhi minister slams Beijing over troops, infrastructure

  • Subrahmanyam Jaishankar tells conference China has ‘signalled a disregard for commitments about minimising troop levels’
  • Sensitivity to both sides’ interests cannot be one-sided, he says of negotiations that have yet to achieve a breakthrough

Sarah Zheng
Updated: 12:12pm, 29 Jan, 2021

