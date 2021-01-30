Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (centre) after her awarding of the Order of the Elephant by King Mswati III of Eswatini (third from right) in Mandvulo Grand Hall at Lozitha Royal Palace in April 2018. Photo: Taiwan’s Office of the President
Eswatini decides not to block Chinese telecoms firms Huawei and ZTE
- Eswatini has backed out of its plan to join the US’ anti-China ‘Clean Network’ campaign
- The country’s withdraws from the joint statement signed with the US ‘due to legitimacy issues surrounding the approval process of the document’
Topic | US-China tech war
