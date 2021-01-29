Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan says Beijing and Washington should focus on cooperation and managing differences. Photo: Xinhua Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan says Beijing and Washington should focus on cooperation and managing differences. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

US-China relations: common interests outweigh differences, Wang Qishan says

  • ‘Upholding the spirit of non-conflict and non-confrontation … key to promoting the healthy and stable development of Sino-US relations,’ Chinese vice-president says
  • Relationship between world’s two largest economies matters to global prosperity and stability, he says

Topic |   US-China relations
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 9:30pm, 29 Jan, 2021

