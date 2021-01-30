American and South Korean marines take part in an amphibious exercise in 2016, before the countries began to pause their joint military drills. Photo: AP American and South Korean marines take part in an amphibious exercise in 2016, before the countries began to pause their joint military drills. Photo: AP
American and South Korean marines take part in an amphibious exercise in 2016, before the countries began to pause their joint military drills. Photo: AP
South Korea, US set to move closer under Joe Biden, but China has concerns

  • Annual joint military exercises to resume and Biden vows to drop US threat to withdraw troops from Korean peninsula over cost-sharing
  • But Seoul must balance security commitments against its economic reliance on China, which is wary of US’ regional presence, observers say

Laura ZhouRachel Zhang
Laura Zhou in Beijing and Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 6:32pm, 30 Jan, 2021

