breaking | Judge refuses to remove Meng Wanzhou’s security guards, who are tasked with preventing her escape

  • Meng’s lawyers had argued that the guards put her at risk of catching Covid-19
  • She wanted to be allowed to roam around Vancouver unaccompanied, but the request was dismissed

Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 2:48am, 30 Jan, 2021

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves the Supreme Court of British Columbia with her husband, Liu Xiaozong, during a break from a hearing in Vancouver on January 13. Photo: AP Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves the Supreme Court of British Columbia with her husband, Liu Xiaozong, during a break from a hearing in Vancouver on January 13. Photo: AP
