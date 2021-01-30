Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves the Supreme Court of British Columbia with her husband, Liu Xiaozong, during a break from a hearing in Vancouver on January 13. Photo: AP
breaking | Judge refuses to remove Meng Wanzhou’s security guards, who are tasked with preventing her escape
- Meng’s lawyers had argued that the guards put her at risk of catching Covid-19
- She wanted to be allowed to roam around Vancouver unaccompanied, but the request was dismissed
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves the Supreme Court of British Columbia with her husband, Liu Xiaozong, during a break from a hearing in Vancouver on January 13. Photo: AP